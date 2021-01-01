28 Years Old Palm Trees Born 1993 Stamp Retro 28th Birthday Raglan Baseball Tee

Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 28th birthday postage stamp art for 28 year old men and women. Tropical palm trees beach 28 years, 336 months, 10220 days of being awesome. 28th bday clothing for your son, daughter, brother, sister and grandchild born in 1993. Classic tropical print - 28th birthday party apparel for a 28 years old man and woman. Perfect limited edition palm trees beach birthday costume for 28 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem