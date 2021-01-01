From classy art
Classy Art 28 in. x 34 in. "Fall Vignette Il" By Carol Robinson Framed Print Wall Art, Framed In Dark Chocolate
Abstracts shapes, lines, forms and colors create a visual language to tie your room together, and start a conversation. Pairs well with sister piece "Fall Vignette I". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Dark Chocolate color. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Carol is known for her landscapes and portraits, using soft colors and simple designs. She often creates whimsical pieces seemingly from a previous era. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Carol discovered an interest in art and painting while in elementary school. As a mixed-media artist, Carol often combines different elements and pieces in her artwork, sometimes incorporating words and phrases. She currently resides in Canada with her husband and children. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us; sourced from around the globe and proudly Made in America. Color: Framed In Dark Chocolate.