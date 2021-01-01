From fangio enterprises
Fangio Enterprises 28 in. Two-Tone Black with Eggshell Drip Ceramic Table Lamp
Fangio Lighting's #MR8912B 29 in. Ceramic Table Lamp, with its stylish teardrop form, will become an instant favorite. Don't sacrifice fun for function! This light is created with attention to detail while adding a touch of elegant whimsy to any room with the Modern Matte and Gloss two-tone Black finishes. Lamp comes standard with a designer White Linen Drum shade and an easy to use 3-Way switch that completes the impression of luxury. The item takes one 100-Watt bulb (not included). Whether you are looking to compliment an existing decor or are seeking inspiration, this lamp will fit the bill. Item was created to accent multiple decor genres ranging from classical/traditional sophistication to the charm of modern chic. This lamp is UL listed and CSA Approved.