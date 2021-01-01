From fangio enterprises
Fangio Enterprises 28 in. Lavender Ceramic Table Lamp
Fangio Lighting's #MR8908L 28 in. Ceramic Table Lamp is sure to become an instant favorite. Don't sacrifice fun for function! This light is created with attention to detail, adding a soothing touch to any room with the uniquely stacked design inspired by the exotic shape of the Calabash bottle gourd Chinese lore states that singing crickets, a symbol of good fortune and vitality, were once kept as pets in the hollowed plant. Let some luck find you as the soft Lavender finish brightens up your most comfortable space. This lamp is accented brilliantly by a Parchment Linen Drum designer shade and an easy to use 3-Way switch. The matching finial completes the impression of luxury. The light takes one 100-Watt bulb (not included). Whether you are looking to illuminate existing decor or need a little help to boost your decorating creativity, this lamp will fit the bill! Item created to compliment multiple decor genres ranging Transitional sophistication, chic Modern or serene Asian Infusion. This lamp is UL listed and CSA Approved. Bring this lamp home! You'll be happy you did.