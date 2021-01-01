From kohler lighting
Kohler Lighting 27862-CH04 Parohn 14" Wide 4 Light Fabric Shade Pendant Gunmetal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kohler Lighting 27862-CH04 Parohn 14" Wide 4 Light Fabric Shade Pendant The Parohn collection reflects a high-style, modern look, inspired by the classic designs of the 1930s and 40s which reinterpreted the aesthetic of the Bauhaus in luxurious materials. Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process, Parohn is at home in both modern and traditional interiors. Place this four-light chandelier over your dining room table, in your foyer, or anywhere you need elegant lighting. Features Candelabra base (E12) sockets, works best with clear or frosted candelabra type B bulbs (sold separately) Dramatic tapered fabric shades with metal trim and decorative sphere motif create a beautiful accent for interior spaces Modernist references are reinterpreted to create a timeless design that works in a range of interior styles and settings This collection is at home in modern and traditional interiors A great piece for almost any space — especially a foyer or dining room Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Sloped ceiling compatible Dimensions Min Overall Height: 32-15/16" Max Overall Height: 101-7/8" Shade Width: 5-1/8" Canopy Diameter: 5-1/2" Canopy Height: 1-9/16" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 W Recommended Bulb Shape: B Dimmable: Yes Gunmetal