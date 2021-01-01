From la femme
La Femme - 27564 Plunging Sweetheart Ruched High Slit Gown
Never fade into the background when you slip on this alluringly designed La Femme 27564 creation. Created with fine ruching on a soft jersey fabric this exquisite piece flatters with a sweetheart neckline and sheer modesty inset. Hanging from double spaghetti straps that lead to a strappy bandeau back the sheath skirt streams into a slightly flared column with a striking slit at one side. Make waves all night long in this statuesque La Femme masterpiece. Style: lafemme_27564 Fabric: Jersey Details: Sleeveless Double Spaghetti Straps Illusion Modesty Inset Ruched High Slit Crisscross Strappy Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging Sweetheart Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "