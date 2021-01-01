From tiffany homecoming
Tiffany Homecoming - 27343 Sequined Halter Neck A-Line Dress
Advertisement
Orchestrate a spectacular evening of dazzling sophistication in this luxurious dress from Tiffany Homecoming 27343. This sequined cocktail dress allures in a sleeveless halter neckline with a fitted bodice. The skirt opens in a sassy A-line silhouette. Set a style that would engage everyone in this enchanting evening in this Tiffany Homecoming dress. Style: howu_27343 Fabric: Sequins Details: Sleeveless Fitted bodice A-line skirt Center zipper back Length: Short Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.