Tiffany Homecoming - 27340 Embellished Plunging V Neck Sheath Dress
Proceed in confidence with Tiffany Homecoming 27340. This beaded cocktail dress enchants in a plunging V neckline with a fitted bodice and a low V-back. The skirt is tailored in a mid-thigh sheath silhouette. This design by Tiffany Homecoming is all set to make that your evening extra special! Style: howu_27340 Fabric: Beaded/Tulle Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Fitted bodice Sheath skirt Beading Heat set stones Low V back Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.