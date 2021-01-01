From sonneman
Sonneman 2729 Offset 1 Light LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Textured White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Sonneman 2729 Offset 1 Light LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:White synthetic round shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 30 watt LED bulb (Included)Lamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Dimensions:Height: 2.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 15.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 30Wattage: 30Voltage: 100v, 277vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Textured White