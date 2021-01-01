Hudson Valley Lighting 2721 Chambers 6 Light 21" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Hudson Valley Lighting 2721 Chambers 6 Light 21" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from metal(6) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs included Vintage Edison bulbs includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 21"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Aged Brass