Cordless Light Filtering Double Cellular Shades provide exceptional privacy and block harsh sunlight in the day and bright streetlights at night. The shades feature a crisp white backing for a clean, attractive exterior appearance. The double-cell construction delivers great light control as well as insulation from outside temperatures. These shades add beauty and help create a cozy ambience within your home. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. allen + roth 27-in x 72-in Straw Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester in Brown | DHCLFSW270720