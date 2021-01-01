From maxim
Maxim 2699 Malaga 25" Wide 5 Light Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze / Marble Glass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Maxim 2699 Malaga 25" Wide 5 Light Chandelier Product Features:Fully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of iron - ensuring years of reliable performanceDesigned to cast light in an upward directionClassic single tiered fixture design adds elegance to any room36" adjustable chain includedBulbs are not included with this model - Upon checkout bulbs will be offeredUltra secure mounting assemblyCapable of being dimmedHeight: 16" (measured from top to bottom of fixture, excludes chain length)Width: 25" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 500Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 16"Width: 25"Chain Length: 36"Wire Length: 180"ADA: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oil Rubbed Bronze / Marble Glass