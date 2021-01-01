Sonneman 2676 Waveforms Single Light 23-1/4" Wide Integrated LED Pendant with Aluminum Shade Satin Black / Orange Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sonneman 2676 Waveforms Single Light 23-1/4" Wide Integrated LED Pendant with Aluminum Shade FeaturesCrafted from aluminumDeep bell shaped shade with undulating edgeIncludes 21 watt Integrated LED lightingCord hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year or 50,000 hour warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 23-1/4"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 25"Shade Width: 23-1/4"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 21 wattsWattage: 21 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 1900 Satin Black / Orange