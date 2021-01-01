Forte Lighting 2664-04 4 Light 35" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier with Satin Opal Glass Shades Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Forte Lighting 2664-04 4 Light 35" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier with Satin Opal Glass Shades Features Adjustable hanging heightConstructed of steelSatin opal glass shades included(4) 75 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6", (2) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 14"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Height: 53"Width: 35"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 8.1 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze