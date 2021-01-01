From la femme
La Femme - 26630 Two Piece Halter Style Short Satin Party Dress
Get noticed in this radiant bright colored La Femme 26630 short party dress. This 2-piece ensemble is crafted in cool stretch satin fabric making each movement easy and comfortable. This trendy party special features a halter style neckline frame crop top fitted bodice strappy crisscross back details bare midriff and pencil cut fitted mini skirt. Make a memorable splash at your upscale evening in this chic and brilliant styled La Femme creation. Style: lafemme_26630 Collection: La Femme Details: Two piece set Strapless Crop top Strappy back Mini skirt Bra cups Clasps and back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "