From ieena duggal
Ieena Duggal - 26513 Sleeveless V-Neck High Leg Slit Fitted Gown
Advertisement
Get that stylish classy feel in this Ieena Duggal 26513 long dress. This solid toned long gown features a V-neckline over a faux surplice style fitted bodice featured with ruching and a full-length sheath skirt that parts with a thigh-high leg slit. The dress is secured at the back with zipper and finishes with a subtle train. This Ieena Duggal style is a stunning look for any special event. Style: macd_26513 Details: Solid toned Sleeveless Faux Surplice Ruching High leg slit Enclosed back Center back zipper Slight train Length: Full Length 62" Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.