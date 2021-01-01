Schonbek 2643 Camelot 84 Light 42" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Gemcut Crystals Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek 2643 Camelot 84 Light 42" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Gemcut Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionSharply faceted machine-cut Gemcut Crystals mimic faceted gemsInstallable on sloped ceilings(84) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required126" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 65"Minimum Height: 68"Maximum Hanging Height: 192"Width: 41-1/2"Depth: 41-1/2"Product Weight: 85 lbsChain Length: 126"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 5040 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 84Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Silver