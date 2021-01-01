Eurofase Lighting 26355 Grappa 8 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Globe Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Eurofase Lighting 26355 Grappa 8 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Globe Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Features8 x 20W/G4 Bi-Pin/12V (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsConstructed from metalComes with smoked glass shades(8) 20 watt maximum bi pin Halogen bulbs included DimmableCan also be mounted as a wall sconceETL and CSA rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 8.16 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 20 wattsBulb Base: Bi PinBulb Type: HalogenBulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Chrome