Kalco 2635 Montgomery 4 Light 44" Wide Taper Candle Style Linear Chandelier Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 2635 Montgomery 4 Light 44" Wide Taper Candle Style Linear Chandelier The Montgomery Collection was inspired by Basque Gothic Cathedrals. This unique fusion of Spanish French and Muslim design styles have been modernized with hand-forged iron in Kalco’s exclusive finishes and accented with crystal drop details for just a touch more twinkle to create pieces that are incredibly chic.FeaturesConstructed from hand forged wrought iron(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs48" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 17-1/2"Minimum Height: 26-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 72-1/2"Width: 44"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 16 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Copper