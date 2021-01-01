From kalco
Kalco 2633 Montgomery 3 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kalco 2633 Montgomery 3 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Three Light Wall Sconce from the Montgomery CollectionThe Montgomery Collection was inspired by Basque Gothic Cathedrals. This unique fusion of Spanish, French and Muslim design styles have been modernized with hand-forged iron in Kalco’s exclusive finishes and accented with crystal drop details for just a touch more twinkle to create pieces that are incredibly chic.Features:Secure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsUL and cUL listed for Dry LocationRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 19.75"Width: 33.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Wire Length: 0.5"HCO: 9.25" (height from center of outlet)Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 12"Backplate Depth: 0.5"Product Weight: 7 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Copper