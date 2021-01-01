Forte Lighting 2628-03 3 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Forte Lighting 2628-03 3 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesComes with a satin opal glass shadeComes with (2) 6", (2) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 37"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze