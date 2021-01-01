Eurofase Lighting 26248-035 Lazer 7" Wide Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Eurofase Lighting 26248-035 Lazer 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a reflective glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedCUL and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsChain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 2-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Chrome