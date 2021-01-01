Forte Lighting 2617-01 Single Light 13-3/4" High Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Forte Lighting 2617-01 Single Light 13-3/4" High Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesComes with a white fabric shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsMeets ADA standards1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 8"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 1.2 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze