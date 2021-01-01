Hudson Valley Lighting 2616 Wembley 2 Light 16" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Hudson Valley Lighting 2616 Wembley 2 Light 16" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a ribbed glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 15"Shade Width: 1-3/4"Backplate Height: 15-1/2"Backplate Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass