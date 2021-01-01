Eurofase Lighting 26145 Ramata 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade White Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Eurofase Lighting 26145 Ramata 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Features2 x 60W/A19 E26/120V (dimmable)Constructed from metalIncludes a frosted glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCan also be mounted as a wall sconceETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 13-1/4"Product Weight: 3.97 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Flush Mount White