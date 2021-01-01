Forte Lighting 2614-05 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Forte Lighting 2614-05 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with a clear glass shadeChain hung fixtureRequires (5) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-3/4"Width: 24"Product Weight: 10.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 500 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze