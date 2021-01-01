Corbett Lighting 261-12 Gigi Single Light 10" Tall LED Wall Sconce with Ribbed Glass Globe Shade Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Corbett Lighting 261-12 Gigi Single Light 10" Tall LED Wall Sconce with Ribbed Glass Globe Shade The Gigi is available in two different forms. In one version, its ivy leaves of iron obscure the light source as illumination escapes from oblique openings. In the other version, a frosted glass diffuser softens the light.FeaturesMasterfully constructed from hand-crafted ironComes with ribbed glass globe shade(1) 4 watt maximum LED bulb included Capable of being dimmed with incandescent dimmer - not includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 10"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsShade Height: 3-3/8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 360Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulb Included: Yes Silver Leaf