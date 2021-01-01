From fangio enterprises
Fangio Enterprises 26 in. Spa Blue Crackle Ceramic Table Lamp with Ripple Design
Advertisement
Fangio Lighting's #MR8907S 26 in. Ceramic Table Lamp is sure to become an instant favorite. Don't sacrifice fun for function! This light is created with attention to detail, adding a touch of refined whimsy to any room with it's plump gourd form. The unique ripple design and serene Spa Blue Crackle finish is inspired by Tropical marine waters. Lamp is accented brilliantly by a White Linen Drum designer shade and an easy to use 3-Way switch. The distinct tall finial completes the impression of luxury. The light takes one 100-Watt bulb (not included). Whether you are looking to illuminate existing decor or need a little help to boost your decorating creativity, this lamp will fit the bill! Item created to compliment multiple decor genres ranging from classical/traditional sophistication to charming Transitional style. This lamp is UL listed and CSA Approved. You'll be happy you did.