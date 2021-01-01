From ore international
ORE International 26 in. Matte Gold Flamingo Resin Table Lamp
Advertisement
Whether you live under a palm tree or a pine tree, the Flamingo Figural Table Lamp is a super fun accent for any room in the house. Not just for the kids, it's a bright conversation piece no matter which room you put it in. Add in some fun with this flamingo table lamp, perfect for a touch of tropical style in any room. Constructed of polyresin finished with a matte gold finish, this piece offsets the luxurious look of its finish against the whimsy of a flamingo. Beautifully done, the flamingo table lamp is an exquisite hint of the exotic. The perfect finishing touch for a luxurious and opulent look, this table lamp is all about style, design and on-trend animal motifs. The white fabric shade brings a warm cozy glow to your space, while the decorative figurine reflects the light for an elegance and modernity.