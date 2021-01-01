From knipex tools
KNIPEX Tools 26 11 200, 8-Inch Long Needle Nose Pliers with Cutter
Knipex long nose pliers ensure an easy grip in confined spaces. The half-round tapered jaws are longer and narrower to reach where other pliers can't. These snipe nose side cutting pliers (stork beak pliers) feature unique elastic precision tips are stronger and more flexible to withstand twisting and bending without breaking. With a serrated gripping surface, these pliers provide a secure grip with less slipping, and they feature an integrated side cutter for cutting soft, medium, and hard wire. The cutting edges are induction hardened to approximately 61 HRC and will cut medium hard wire maximum diameter 1/8-Inch and hard wire with a maximum diameter 3/32-Inch. Knipex long nose pliers are available in standard plastic-dipped handles, comfort grip, and insulated grip.