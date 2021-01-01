25th Birthday Legendary Since 1997 August Vintage 1997 Fun T-Shirt

25th birthday legendary since 1997 vintage August 1997 man woman 25 years gift idea. Beautiful anniversary gift. Perfect as a birthday or Christmas gift for dad, mum, boyfriend, girlfriend, nephew, uncle, aunt. Fun gift Show others how good they look at 25 years old. For 25 year old anniversary as a fun item in retro and vintage style look for men and women and as a gift funny and funny sayings on the motif. Funny birthday gift with humour Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem