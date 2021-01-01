La Femme - 25789 Two Piece Plunging Denim Open Back A-line Gown

Wow them all in this fashionable evening dress from La Femme 25789. The daring bodice has a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin strappy details for a sultry style. Cropped and bare at the midriff this trendy two-piece ensemble shimmers and shines to the full-length A-line silhouette hem in stunning floral printed waves. Make a statement in this denim creation by La Femme. Style: lafemme_25789 Details: Jacquard Sleeveless Two piece set Denim top Plunging neckline Sheer inset Floral print skirt Strappy open back Back zipper closure Side Pockets Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "