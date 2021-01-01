Eurofase Lighting 25646 Infinity 4 Light 19" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Eurofase Lighting 25646 Infinity 4 Light 19" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/2"Minimum Height: 22-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 94-1/2"Width: 18-1/2"Depth: 18-1/2"Product Weight: 8.17 lbsChain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-7/8"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze / Gold Leaf