Corbett Lighting 256-410 Ciro 10 Light 36" Wide Pendant with Handmade Glass Shade Silver Leaf / Polished Stainless Indoor Lighting Pendants

Corbett Lighting 256-410 Ciro 10 Light 36" Wide Pendant with Handmade Glass Shade The Ciro conveys a dynamic sense of energy in frozen motion. With a hang-straight canopy and matching sconces, the Ciro adds textural diversity and decorative verve in abundance to the space it adorns.FeaturesHang-straight canopy included with purchaseMasterfully constructed from hand-crafted ironComes with handmade glass shade(10) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" downrod, (2) 12" downrod, and (1) 18" downrodUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 65"Width: 36"Product Weight: 174.8 lbsShade Height: 14-7/8"Shade Width: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 7-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Silver Leaf / Polished Stainless