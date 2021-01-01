Craftmade 25329 Raleigh Two Tier 9 Light Chandelier - 31 Inches Wide Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 25329 Raleigh Two Tier 9 Light Chandelier - 31 Inches Wide Craftmade 25329 Raleigh 2 Tier ChandelierThe Raleigh's simplicity of its clean lines and slightly scrolled arms in the body of each fixture makes this family a winner. The hand shaped tubular arms are finished in a Old Bronze and are further accented by the use of a half oval faux alabaster glass shade tinted in an amber tone. This family of Lights is all about value!Features:Painted Faux Alabaster Amber Tinted Glass 9x60W Medium Base Bulbs(Not Included) Satin Nickel