Jovani - 66253 Sleeveless Sweetheart Long A-line Dress With Train

Exhibit exceptional style in this superb evening gown by Jovani 66253. This sleeveless ensemble graces in a sweetheart neckline with pleated bodice styled in pleats. The dress has a low V-back while the waist is cinched in a thin band. From the natural waist begins a full length A-line skirt with a sweep train finish. Dominate this luxurious event as you saunter into the ballroom with sass and allure in this chic Jovani design. Model is wearing Ivory color. Style: jovani_66253 Details: Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Thin band Pleated bodice Invisible back zipper Low V-back Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..