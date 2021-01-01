From maxim

Maxim 25292OF Meridian 13" Wide Pendant Natural Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Maxim 25292OF Meridian 13" Wide Pendant Heavy rings are painted in Natural Aged Brass for a traditional approach to contemporary design. Nested in the center of each ring is a tall profile fabric shade which casts soft light into the room and projects ample light to the surface below. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/4"Minimum Height: 15-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61"Width: 12-1/2"Depth: 12-1/2"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 7"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Natural Aged Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com