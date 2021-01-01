From maxim
Maxim 25292OF Meridian 13" Wide Pendant Natural Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Maxim 25292OF Meridian 13" Wide Pendant Heavy rings are painted in Natural Aged Brass for a traditional approach to contemporary design. Nested in the center of each ring is a tall profile fabric shade which casts soft light into the room and projects ample light to the surface below. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/4"Minimum Height: 15-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61"Width: 12-1/2"Depth: 12-1/2"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 7"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Natural Aged Brass