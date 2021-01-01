From maxim
Maxim 25279SS Stonehenge 6" Wide Mini Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Maxim 25279SS Stonehenge 6" Wide Mini Pendant Stone Seeded glass shades with flecks of gold, suspend from a squared loop that cradles a rectangular tube arm finished in a soft Bronze. The minimalistic frame is a perfect complement to the rustic glamour of this glass. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/4"Minimum Height: 16-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 58-1/2"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 3.7 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-7/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bronze