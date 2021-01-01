La Femme - 25070 Ruffled Off-Shoulder A-line Dress

Boasts a unique short jersey dress with a beautiful full skirt. Fashions an off the shoulder neckline and a ruffle overlay across the neckline. The bodice is form fitting while the skirt features side pockets. Back zipper closure. Be a woman of style and beauty in this classy La Femme dress. Style: lafemme_25070 Closure: Back zipper Fabric: Jersey Length: Short Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Colors: Blush Navy Sizes: 00 - 16 Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "