25 Year Old Gifts Vintage October 1996 25th Birthday Gifts T-Shirt

Perfect Gift Idea for Men, Women - Vintage October 1996 Limited Edition Birthday Outfit. Funny Holliday present for parents turning 25, boyfriend, best friend, daddy, girlfriend, mom, brother, mama, grandfather, dad, little sister on 25 yr old happy Bday Born in October 1996, 25 years old, vintage 25th birthday shirts for women and men.October 1996 birthday shirt Retro Color apparel features a retro 60's, 70's, 80's sunset, retro font saying 25 years of being awesome October 1996 makes this awesome bday Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem