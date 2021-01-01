Cresswell 61.25 in. Black Metal Tripod Floor Lamp with Linen Shade

Bring contemporary brilliance home. This Black Metal Tripod Floor Lamp, featuring a tripod body with a black finish and an ivory linen shade rewards a residence with style. Its 3-way rotary switch (low, medium, high) adds illuminating warmth to any room. In addition to the clear value, customers appreciate how easy the Tripod Floor Lamp is to assemble and that its cord is hidden in a leg - ensuring a clean contemporary look. Updating the light fixtures in your home is the most effective way to accomplish an alluring, yet simple, DIY remodel. Producing captivating fixtures for nearly five decades, Catalina Lighting extends a 1-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.