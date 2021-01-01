Bedford Clock Collection 25 Inch Wall Clock with Pendulum and Chime in Dark Redwood Oak Finish

Bedford Clock Collection offers you the elegance and beauty of classic style with the modern reliable technology of todays wall clocks. Whether a gift to yourself or for someone else, this clock will add a special touch of sophistication to any room. With its stunning dark redwood oak finish, and golden swinging pendulum, this wall mountable time piece is not only an attractive focal point, but a functional and reliable piece of technology. With 4 distinct Chimes, the clock will announce the beginning of each new hour for your convenience.