From fangio lighting
Fangio Lighting 33.25 in. Antique Brass Metal Table Lamp
Advertisement
Fangio Lighting's# 1251 Metal Table Lamp is sure to become an instant favorite with its posh Antique Brass finish that will brilliantly compliment any color palette. Made with attention to detail and a subtle flare, this lamp's sleek candlestick design will easily fit with any decor. This piece will be a stunning addition to your home and showcases your exceptional taste. Comes complete with a designer Off-White shade and easy to use 3-way switch. Whether you strive to add a touch of Traditional Charm or the simplicity of a Transitional style, this is the lamp for you. Item is UL listed and CSA approved. Bring this lamp home and illuminate your decorating possibilities. You'll be happy you did.