Milwaukee 25 ft. Compact Tape Measure with FASTBACK Compact Folding Utility Knife

The Milwaukee 25 ft. Compact Tape Measures deliver up to 12 ft. of reach. These tapes are equipped with wear resistant nylon blade protection and an Impact-resistant 5-point reinforced frame to withstand the jobsite. An integrated Stamped steel belt clip enables users to easily carry the tape measure with them around the jobsite. The tape blade also features a Fractional scale. The Milwaukee FASTBACK Compact Folding Utility Knife features a press and flip mechanism for easy, 1-handed opening. The Milwaukee utility knife allows users to make quick, tool-free blade changes for maximum jobsite efficiency with a metal extension over the button to prevent accidental blade removal. The press and flip open utility knifes compact size allows for easy storing while a durable wire belt clip reduces pocket tearing. The small utility knife has a blade holder designed for scoring and includes a lanyard hole for convenient tethering. This kit includes 1 tape measure and 1 utility knife.