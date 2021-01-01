25 ct., Garnier SkinActive Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes

Advertisement
Garnier Micellar makeup remover wipes are surprisingly powerful, yet gentle on skin. These silky soft makeup wipes are made with silk fibers for an extra soft clean. Suitable for all skin types, these gentle wipes are oil-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and silicone-free. Garnier micellar makeup remover wipes can be used to remove face and lip makeup as well as eye makeup. This Garnier makeup remover effectively cleanses, removes makeup, and refreshes skin with just one wipe with no greasy residue. Like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt, oil and makeup without harsh rubbing.Based on Nielsen data for dollar and unit sales in food, drug and major discount retailers during the latest 52 week period ending 8/26/17.