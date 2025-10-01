From unique loom
1.25' x 1.25' Pink and Blue Border Square Area Throw Rug Corner Sample
From the Whitney Collection, this nature-inspired machine-woven rug transports you to tranquil and serene cottages set in idyllic vistas. Intricate detailing and layered patterns come together to recreate a scene right out of a fairy tale! This quaint corner sample square rug is available in a range of color palettes and has a medium pile. Floral patterns, embellished borders, medallion motifs, and cheerful designs liven up your home’s decor. Take a flight of fancy as you walk through an enchanted forest. Product Features: Color(s): ivory, light blue, gray, pink and gold. Border pattern square rug corner sample. Machine made medium pile. Backing: yes. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 1.33' wide x 1.33' long. Pile height: 0.16". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: jute