From nearly natural
24in. Mixed Fern and Hibiscus Artificial Wreath
Advertisement
Update traditional decor with this artificial wreath designed with realistic fern foliage, complemented with realistic looking hibiscus blossoms in bright hues. Great for year-round display. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!" ; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 24in. W x 4in. D x 24in. H ; Measurements are from the bottom of the wreath to the furthest extended leaf or stem on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day A balanced mix of silk flowers and greenery ; Instantly beautifies a wall in your home or on your front door ; Completely stress free ; Artificial wreaths are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this wreath can easily bend for reshaping purposes