From nearly natural
24in. Cedar and Poinsettia Artificial Wreath
Evoke the holiday spirit while adding curb-side appeal with this artificial Christmas wreath designed from an overgrowth of cedar evergreens, accented throughout with bright red poinsettia flowers. A stunning addition, this 24” (in circumference) decorative wreath makes for an inviting holiday accent - year after year. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!" ; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 24in. W x 5in. D x 24in. H ; Measurements are from the bottom of the wreath to the furthest extended leaf or stem on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Showcases seasonal evergreens ; Great for bare walls and empty doors ; Perfect for (re-usable) seasonal display ; Artificial wreaths are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this wreath can easily bend for reshaping purposes