Leota - 2451 Long Sleeved Printed Short Dress

Go fancy yet carefree with this knee length dress by Leota 2451. The printed rayon dress features a long sleeve V-neckline ruched bust and cinched empire waistline. The fitted bodice moves into a straight skirt with a modest hem. Whether you're home by curfew or keep the party going all night this Leota knee length dress is the perfect party companion! The model is wearing a Feather Plad color. Style: nyap_2451 Details: Long sleeve Ruched bodice Cinched waist Printed rayon dress (95% Rayon 5% Spandex) Length: Knee Length Neckline: V-neck Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Sheath This special occasion dress is on Sale! Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.