La Femme - 24083 Gorgeous Halter Lace Trimmed Trumpet Evening Gown

Be your more stunning self when you slip on this gorgeous gown from La Femme 24083. The attractive satin number flaunts a beaded lace on the waist of the trumpet skirt and bottom of the top. This lace darling shows a racerback court train and a back zipper closure. La Femme will make you feel all royal and radiant looking in this lovely two-piece ensemble. Style: lafemme_24083 Closure: Back Zipper Details: Racerback Scalloped Lace Underbust and Waist Detail Beaded Princess Seams Trumpet Silhouette Full-Length Hem Court Train Fabric: Stretch Satin Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Color: Black Sizes: 00 - 12 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "